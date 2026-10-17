Maha Saptami: Assam Immersed in Durga Puja Festivities

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Festive atmosphere has gripped entire Assam as the annual Sharadiya Durga Puja celebrations have gathered momentum across the state with the pran pratistha (consecration) of the idol of Maa Durga at various puja mandaps on the occasion of Maha Shashthi on Friday.

Following Maha Shashthi, Maha Saptami will be celebrated on Saturday.

With the chanting of Vedic mantras by priests to blowing of conch shells, to beating of dhaks, to ululation by women, puja festivities have gripped the entire state.

From the banks of the Brahmaputra to the Barak, people have been seen thronging puja pandals in large numbers, while community puja committees are adding last-minute touches to the elaborated-decorated pandals.

Markets too are witnessing huge footfalls as many people are seen making last-minute purchases.

In Guwahati, several puja pandals have been adorned with colourful decorations and elaborate lighting arrangements to attract visitors.

At the same time, a number of puja committees continue to observe the festival in accordance with traditional religious practices, keeping the spiritual essence of the occasion at the forefront.

The arrival of autumn has further enhanced the festive mood. Clear skies, gentle sunshine, blooming white kash flowers, the fragrance of shiuli blossoms and dew-covered grass have created the characteristic atmosphere associated with Sharadiya Durga Puja.

According to Hindu religious traditions, Maha Shashthi is associated with the ceremonial invocation and awakening of Goddess Durga, popularly known as Bodhan.

Priests perform special rituals, including Aamantran and Adhibas, before the deity is ceremonially established at the puja altar.

The traditional Durga idol is generally accompanied by idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on one side, and Goddess Saraswati and Lord Kartikeya on the other. The demon Mahishasura is depicted near the feet of the ten-armed goddess, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Several temples, Shakti Peethas and other religious institutions across Assam follow their own longstanding traditions. In some places, symbolic representations of the goddess, including arrangements made with banana plants, bamboo and ritual pots, are worshipped instead of conventional clay idols.

Puja committees across urban and rural areas are working extensively to complete their preparations. An informal competition among organisers to create distinctive themes, attractive pandals and eye-catching lighting displays has added to the grandeur of the celebrations.

This year's celebrations also carry an emotional dimension for many people in Assam following the loss of beloved singer Zubeen Garg last year. His absence continues to be deeply felt by his admirers, and the issue of ensuring justice to the late artiste remain close to the hearts of many of his fans.

Despite the grief, people across the state are preparing to celebrate Durga Puja with devotion and enthusiasm. As the goddess takes her place at the altar, devotees look forward to days of prayer, cultural gatherings and community celebrations, seeking her blessings for peace, prosperity and well-being.

The annual festival highlights coming together of communities in Assam in celebration of faith, tradition and the victory of good over evil.

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