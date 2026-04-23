Bongaigaon Gets Day Care Cancer Centre at Civil Hospital

BONGAIGAON — A Day Care Cancer Centre — functioning as a dedicated chemotherapy unit — has been inaugurated at Bongaigaon Civil Hospital, marking a significant step in expanding cancer care access in the district.

The centre was established under the initiative of the District Health Society Bongaigaon, in collaboration with the Assam Cancer Care Foundation.

According to Zonal Manager Stifa Lokhonary, the facility will cater to stable cancer patients referred from Barpeta Medical College Hospital and other regional oncology units, ensuring that chemotherapy services are available closer to where patients live — reducing the burden of long-distance travel for treatment.

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