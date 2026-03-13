Bongaigaon Police Arrest Man for Organising Gambling Session, Three Others Flee

Bongaigaon Police arrested a man for allegedly organising a gambling session at the Bhaolaguri-Dhaligaon locality in New Bongaigaon, after acting on a tip-off about an open gambling operation in the area.

According to police sources, four youths had arranged the gambling session at the spot. During the raid, one accused — identified as Hafizur Ali — was apprehended, while three others managed to flee before police could detain them. A large quantity of gambling materials was seized from the location.

Police have launched further investigation into the case and are working to identify and trace the three individuals who escaped.

