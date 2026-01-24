Bongaigaon Press Club hosts 10th biennial conference & literary festival

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The 10th Biennial Conference of the Greater Bongaigaon Press Club, alongside the Bongaigaon Literary Festival, will be held from January 29 to February 1 at the Bongaigaon District Library. The event will feature a four-day series of literary, journalistic, and cultural programs.

On January 29, the event will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the hoisting of the Press Club flag and the inauguration of the Literary Festival by Ranjit Kumar Sarma, President of the Press Club.

On January 30, a writers’ and readers’ interactive session will be held at 2:00 p.m., followed by guest registration. On January 31, The Literary Festival will be inaugurated at 9:30 a.m. by MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury. The main stage and inaugural session will feature Ranjit Kumar Das, Senior Cabinet Minister of Assam. At 1:30 p.m., a panel discussion on “Impact of Social Media and AI on News Media” will be held.

On February 1, floral tributes will be offered at the statue of Mahabir Chilarai. A critical seminar on literature will be led by Dr. Tarani Deka. The event will conclude with a cultural program in memory of Zubeen Garg.

The organizers encourage community support for the successful execution of the event.

