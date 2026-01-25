Bongaigaon Press Club hosts 10th biennial conference & literary festival

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The 10th Biennial Conference of the Greater Bongaigaon Press Club, along with the Bongaigaon Literary Festival, will be held from January 29–31 and February 1 at the Bongaigaon District Library premises, featuring a four-day series of literary, journalistic, and cultural programs.

The event will commence on January 29 at 9:30 a.m. with the hoisting of the Press Club flag and the inauguration of the Literary Festival by Ranjit Kumar Sarma, President of the Greater Bongaigaon Press Club. At 10:15 a.m., Vice President Tejesh Tripathy will perform the Smriti Tarpan, followed by a homage program at 10:30 a.m. led by Executive President Prashanta Roy (Senior). At 10:45 a.m., Khanindra Kalita, Forest Officer of Bongaigaon Aie Valley Forest Division, will conduct a tree plantation program. This will be followed by the Executive Committee meeting, while the Committee Formation Meeting will be held at 12:30 p.m. The evening lamp-lighting ceremony at 5:00 p.m. will be conducted by senior journalist Anowar Hussain.

On January 30, an interactive session between writers and readers will be organized at 2:00 p.m. in collaboration with the Bongaigaon Shatadal Branch of Asam Sahitya Sabha. Guest registration will take place from 3:00 p.m. onwards.

On January 31, at 9:30 a.m., the main gate of the Bongaigaon Literary Festival will be inaugurated by Phani Bhushan Choudhury, MP, Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. At 9:45 a.m., former Press Club President and Resident Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, Hemanta Sarma, will offer floral tributes and light lamps at the statue of Bir Lachit. Following this, Karmeshwar Ray, Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), will pay homage at the statue of Mahabir Chilarai.

