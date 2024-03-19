Bongaigaon Refinery hosts meet on ‘Fuel and Loss’ held in Chirang district

KOKRAJHAR: A meeting on ‘Fuel and Loss’ was hosted by Bongaigaon Refinery (BGR) in Dhaligaon in Chirang district. The Director (Refineries) of CHT Sukla Mistry said, CHT played a significant role in ensuring operational excellence and promoting cross-fertilization of ideas through events like the CHT during inauguration programme.

She congratulated the team CHT for their dedicated efforts that has enabled conducting 12 ACMs in the current financial year 2023-24, covering vital topics such as refinery processing units, green hydrogen, innovation and best practices for static and rotary equipment, grid power import, gas and petrochemicals, among others. She further stated that the “Reduction of fuel & loss by even a meagre 0.1% will have a significant impact on emission reduction by around 0.75 MMT CO2e and financial savings of Rs 100 cr for the refining industry. Refineries are well poised to leverage India’s sustainable commitments and are spearheading various green initiatives like bio fuels, green hydrogen, renewable power import, CCUS, and tree plantations. I urge all participants to share their ideas and discuss innovative practices aiming for sustainable growth for their corporation and the nation at large.”

The programme started with the welcome address by Raju Mashahary, GM(TS,HS&E). NK Barua, ED&RH, BGR, while addressing the gathering stated that this knowledge partnership meet, will provide a big opportunity for engineers and scientists in the oil industry to interact with experts on new global developments and will pave way for new innovations resulting in optimizing energy consumption in the refineries as well as in minimizing loss.

