Guwahati: The corruption case against former Assam MP and Union Minister of State Ranee Narah has moved to judicial proceedings before a Special Judge’s Court in Assam, according to reports published on November 17 and 18, 2026.

The case, registered by the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell in 2018, concerns alleged irregularities in the handling of public welfare and development funds during her parliamentary tenure.

The Ranee Narah corruption case concerns allegations of lapses in handling public welfare and development funds allocated during her parliamentary tenure.

The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell registered the case in 2018 and subsequently investigated the allegations, according to the information provided in the case reports.

The allegations relate to the execution of public welfare schemes. However, the available reports do not disclose specific fund amounts, the number of schemes involved or detailed financial figures.

The matter has now reached the Special Judge’s Court, where the allegations will undergo judicial examination. The latest development marks a transition from the vigilance investigation stage to judicial proceedings.

Reports published on November 17 and 18, 2026, indicate that the case against Narah has progressed before the Special Judge’s Court in Assam.

The court proceedings will formally examine the allegations. However, the available information does not establish that the allegations have been proven.

Ranee Narah has served in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and previously held the position of Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs.

Her parliamentary tenures included: Lok Sabha: 1998–2004, Lok Sabha: 2009–2014, Rajya Sabha: 2016–2022.

The vigilance case concerns alleged irregularities linked to public welfare and development funds during her parliamentary tenure.

The current reports do not specify which individual schemes or financial transactions form the basis of each allegation.

During earlier vigilance questioning in September 2023 concerning MPLAD funds, Narah publicly alleged a political conspiracy against her.

She told reporters: "They have initiated a political conspiracy against me to divert attention from the chief minister's alleged involvement in the land scam issue".

This statement relates to the earlier questioning and should not be treated as a comment on the latest court proceedings.

The case has entered judicial proceedings before the Special Judge’s Court in Assam.

The allegations concerning public welfare and development funds will be examined through the judicial process. The available reports do not provide a detailed schedule of upcoming hearings or disclose the specific financial values under investigation.

The court proceedings represent the next stage in a case that originated with the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell's registration in 2018.

The allegations against Ranee Narah remain allegations and must be established through judicial examination.