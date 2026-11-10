Bongaigaon University team leaves for National Integration Camp in Rajasthan

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A team of students from Bongaigaon University has left for Rajasthan to represent Assam at the National Integration Camp, which will be held from November 12 to 18 at the University of Engineering and Management, Udaipur.

The camp has been organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS), where a total of 11 states will participate. The ten-member Assam team is led by Nischint Nath, Guest Faculty of the Department of Assamese of the university and NSS Programme Officer.

The team members are Anjathao Basumatary, North Star Musahary, Rudramani Ray, Phanindra Sharma, Jagannath Singha, Niha Kalita, Sariva Daimary, Snigdha Madhukalya, Banashree Medhi, and Bithorai Brahma. They will present Assam's art, culture, traditions, and heritage through various cultural programmes.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Taranee Deka, Registrar Dr Dinesh Das, and Director of Students' Welfare Dr Rupanath Wary extended their best wishes to the team and wished them success in representing Assam at the national-level event.