Bongaigaon’s Dangtol Bazar blaze destroyed 18 shops, causing crores in damages

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Around 18 shops were completely gutted in a massive fire that broke out at Dangtol Bazar in Bongaigaon district on Sunday night, causing property damage estimated at several crores of rupees. According to local people and eyewitnesses, the fire reportedly started following a gas cylinder blast in one of the shops and quickly spread to other parts of the market. Fire and Emergency Services personnel from Bongaigaon and Kajalgaon rushed to the spot and, after a prolonged effort, brought the fire under control.

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