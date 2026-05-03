Bongaigaon’s Shantidham Kalibari High School Marks 65th Anniversary Nilam Jubilee with Alumni Meet, Tributes and Cultural Programme

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BONGAIGAON: Shantidham Kalibari High School, New Colony, celebrated its Nilam Jubilee on May 1 with a day-long programme marking 65 years, organized by the alumni association with participation of former students, teachers, and guests.

The event began with flag hoisting, "O Mur Apunar Dex," and a Prabhat Pheri via Mahabir Sthan, Loknath Temple, and Bongaigaon University gate, followed by tribute to deceased teachers and the national anthem. Tree plantation and a blood donation camp at Lower Assam Hospital were held.

Sixteen retired teachers, including Ashok Dutta, Subhash Sanyal, Naresh Chandra Biswas, Kanika Das, Kaberi Dey, and Samir Kumar Sutradhar, were felicitated, along with 26 HSLC 2026 successful students and 20 competition winners. In the evening, Prof. Subrata Roy inaugurated the stage, Meena Devi lit the lamp, and Munmun Dey recited the invocation. Tributes were paid to Rabindranath Tagore, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, and Zubeen Garg. Dr. Shankar Kumar Das unveiled "Abhigyan" and dignitaries were honoured.

Cultural performances by students and artistes, including Seyangka Mitra (Akash Bangla 2024 champion), marked the celebration, which organisers said would remain memorable.

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