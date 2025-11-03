Book ‘Kalika Loga Kothar Batere’ by Dr Prayag Saikia released at Nagaon Art Village

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: ‘Kalika Loga Kothar Batere,’ a book of collective poems, penned by noted Assamese poet and physician Dr Prayag Saikia, was ceremonially released at a prestigious function held at Nagaon Art Village on Sunday.

The event began with a traditional Totay performance by child artiste Sanav Das, followed by the unveiling ceremony.

The book was unveiled by another noted Assamese poet Jiban Narah, in the presence of notable personalities such as art critic Ankur Deka, storyteller Sibananda Kakati, translator Krishna Dula Baruah, organizer Noushad Akhtar Hazarika, and educationist Sadananda Payeng.

During the event, Jiban Narah praised Prayag Saikia’s work, stating that it was particularly special among his 16 publications. The book features 56 selected poems of the poet, curated by literary critic Arindam Borkataky.

While addressing the occasion, poet Dr Prayag Saikia expressed gratitude to Prasanta Bora, owner of Buk Nuk Cafe, for his encouragement and support in publishing the book.

The event also included a prize distribution ceremony for students of Jyoti Chitrankan Vidyalaya, who showcased their artistic skills. Noted art critic Ankur Deka was felicitated with a sapling of ‘Nahor’ with a special honour to legendary singer Zubeen Garg.

The ceremony concluded with participation from notable personalities, including folk artiste Golap Bora, writers Ashok Ram Bhattacharya, Dulal Bora, and others.

The event was organized by Jyoti Chitrankan Vidyalaya, under the guidance of its Principal and world recognised sculptor and artiste Sujit Das, a release added here.

