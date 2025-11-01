Assam College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) to launch research book on Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) has announced the launch of a research-based book titled “Zubeen: Life and Legacy”, to be undertaken under the leadership of the association, beginning in the first week of November.

In a statement, ACTA president Dr Jayanta Baruah said that the project will involve close consultations with singer Zubeen Garg’s family members — particularly his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and sister, Dr Palme Borthakur — along with noted writers and intellectuals from Assam.

Baruah also plans to collect and document public impressions and emotional reflections from Zubeen’s fans and admirers.

The proposed multi-lingual publication will be designed to be both aesthetically appealing and scientifically researched. According to Baruah, the project will require at least six months for completion. An editorial board and an expert committee will be formed within November to begin work in earnest.

