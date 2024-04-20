Book named “Akhyat Senar Aagyat Jibon Alekhya” written by Dipa Phukan released

GAURISAGAR: “Akhyat Senar Aagyat Jibon Alekhya” a book written by Dipa Phukan based on late Comrade Cheniram Phukan was released on Wednesday at a function held at Charing MV school. The book is a tribute to the contribution of Cheniram Pukan of Charing Dhananjay Chetia village. The book was formally unveiled by Khanindra Kumar Goswami, former president, All Assam High School Teachers Association. Unveiling the book, Goswami said that thirty years after his death the book reflects the contributions and social responsibility of Comrade Cheniram Phukan. The programme was attended by Dr. Hemant Kumar Pukan, retired Principal, Sibsagar Girl’s College as a distinguished guest. The meeting was chaired by educationist Rajen Baruah. The other dignitaries who attended the meeting were senior journalists Rajib Dutta, Padma Luchan Khanikor, Kirti Driptra Bhuyan.

Also Read: Assam: Village in Assam's Lakhimpur District Boycotts Polls Over Bridge Issue

Also Watch: