ASSAM: In a bold protest, an entire village in Assam’s Lakhimpur district boycotted the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday. 835 voters boycotted the election process in Ghilaguri village 144 at Ghilaguri constituency of Dhakuakhana LAC in village 12 Lakhimpur HPC constituency 77 of Dhakuakhana sub-division of Lakhimpur.The decision to abstain from voting was taken in response to complaints of irregular communication, especially Ghilaguri village as there was no bridge over Charikodiya River. The villagers were also being represented by a group of elderly speakers, who expressed sheer disappointment at the continued neglect of these basic demands by elected representatives over the past three decades in the 19th century. The villagers also pointed to the serious challenges they face on a daily basis due to the lack of bridges in the area particularly in terms of accessing essential services such as education and healthcare.

Despite this boycott, polling went smoothly across Lakhimpur district, including 12 Lakhimpur HPC constituencies, with over 50 per cent voting recorded till 3 pm. The District Judicial Magistrate recorded high voter turnout in various constituencies, with 55 per cent in Lakhimpur and Ranganadi LAC, 56 per cent in Bihpuria and 57 per cent in Nowboicha.

Disappointed with elected officials is not always filled with them. The lack of basic infrastructure such as bridges has a significant impact on the daily lives and opportunities of the citizens, increasing their demand for efficient governance and accountable representation.