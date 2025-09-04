Boots on the Ground: SMC Commissioner Srishti Singh Leads Civic Crackdown

The Commissioner’s itinerary covered some of Silchar’s busiest and most congested stretches, including Capital Point, Janiganj Road, Central Road, Sonai Road, Rangirkhal, Bilpar, Shilong Patty, New Silchar Branch, and N.N. Dutta Road at Chirukandi. Each location reflected the twin challenges of balancing rapid commercial growth with the need to maintain order, cleanliness, and accessibility for citizens.

During the inspection, Commissioner , Singh issued firm directives to street vendors and shopkeepers, cautioning them against spilling onto pavements and roadsides. She stressed that vehicles and stalls obstructing pedestrian movement and traffic flow would not be tolerated. Several establishments found flouting municipal norms were challaned on the spot, underscoring the Corporation’s resolve to enforce discipline in city spaces.