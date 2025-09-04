Boots on the Ground: SMC Commissioner Srishti Singh Leads Civic Crackdown

Silchar: In a bid to inject new momentum into Silchar’s urban governance, the newly appointed Commissioner of Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Srishti Singh, IAS, undertook an extensive field visit across several parts of the city on Thursday. The day-long inspection, joined by the Enforcement and IEC teams, brought into sharp focus key civic concerns ranging from waste management to traffic congestion and roadside encroachment.
The Commissioner’s itinerary covered some of Silchar’s busiest and most congested stretches, including Capital Point, Janiganj Road, Central Road, Sonai Road, Rangirkhal, Bilpar, Shilong Patty, New Silchar Branch, and N.N. Dutta Road at Chirukandi. Each location reflected the twin challenges of balancing rapid commercial growth with the need to maintain order, cleanliness, and accessibility for citizens.
During the inspection, Commissioner , Singh issued firm directives to street vendors and shopkeepers, cautioning them against spilling onto pavements and roadsides. She stressed that vehicles and stalls obstructing pedestrian movement and traffic flow would not be tolerated. Several establishments found flouting municipal norms were challaned on the spot, underscoring the Corporation’s resolve to enforce discipline in city spaces.
Waste disposal, particularly the creation and monitoring of Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs), also came under review. Singh asked her teams to ensure a streamlined mechanism for collection and disposal, while keeping a close watch on sites prone to piling of litter. She said that without efficient waste management, the vision of a clean and green Silchar would remain incomplete.
While speaking to SMC teams, the Commissioner underlined that SMC’s mission to transform Silchar into a more livable and organized urban centre cannot succeed without active cooperation from citizens, vendors, and business owners. “A clean and orderly city is not just the responsibility of the Corporation, but a shared duty of all its residents,” she mentioned during the visit
