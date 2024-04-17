Assam: Bilasipara election officer Srishti Singh visits remote polling station

Bilasipara: District Election Officer, Bilasipara, Srishti Singh, accompanied by the Election team, visited Nilokhia ME School, one of the most remote polling stations bordering Bangladesh. The DEO engaged with the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and local residents to address their election-related concerns and assured them of prompt resolution.

Additionally, the DEO assessed the minimum facilities required at the polling stations. The team also inspected various modes of transportation such as boats, horse carts, and porters that polling personnel may utilize to access the stations.

Several SVEEP activities were conducted, including pledge-taking initiatives, pamphlet distribution, and awareness campaigns on different forms, aimed at boosting voter turnout and fostering ethical voting.

Furthermore, a meeting was organized with BSF personnel to seek their cooperation in ensuring the smooth conduct of the upcoming election. The Revenue Officer, South Salmara Sajjad Hussain and Assistant Commissioner-cum-I/C Sub-Divisional Information and Public Relation Officer, Bilasipara Jiyaur Rahman were also present in the programme.

