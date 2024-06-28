Bordekorai Residents Appeal for Urgent Action Against Deadly River Erosion Threat

JAMUGURIHAT: Bordekorai area shares boundary with the Nameri National Park to the western part and with neighbouring state Arunachal Pradesh to the north. It is one of the important areas of the greater Rangachakuwa area of Jamugurihat which is a very important and productive area from the prospect of agriculture, culture and natural resources. Every year a large number of locals and tourists from other parts visit this place as it shares a boundary with Sejusa, a beautiful place for picnic.

But the local residents of this lovely area ie Bordekorai area have to endure sleepless nights because of the speedy and deadly erosion caused by the Bordekorai river that flows through the western part of the area. The Balichapari area of Bordekorai has been worsely affected by the erosion. The consistent rains have helped in raising the water level of the river which added oil in the erosion process. A large number of agricultural lands have been engulfed by the river so far. The poor and helpless farmers have lost their lands so far and their remaining lands are on the verge of extinction in the chest of the river.

It is pertinent to mention here that the No 1 Bordekorai village and Balichapari area have been located at a junction of rivers where Jiya Bharali and Bordekorai rivers join together. The local residents have made a humble appeal to the state government and the department concerned to look into the matter as early as possible and take up immediate necessary fruitful action.

