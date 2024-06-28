Dhubri Residents and Traders Await Completion of Drainage Project on Netaji Subhas Road Amid Persistent Waterlogging Issues

DHUBRI: There seems to be no respite of residents of Netaji Subhas Road stretching over 550 metres comprising of main commercial establishments and residents. Netaji Subhas Road falls between Ward No 7 and Ward No 4 and 5.

Residents and traders of this road said that the people passing through this entire stretch of road had to suffer acute water logging until last year. "However after submission of several memos to DCs and ministers and with much persuasion, load bearing drain was constructed in a small portion on the side Ward No 4 by Dhubri

Municipal Board and nearly 100 metres of Netaji Subhas Road was raised by interlocking concrete blocks to relieve the residents from water logging. However, a major part of of Netaji Subhas Road yet to be raised and load bearing drain has to be constructed,” the traders complained.

When contacted by The Sentinel, Salma Khatun, Ward Commissioner of Ward No 7, informed that a fund amounting around Rs.3.5 crore was diverted to PWD (Road) from Dhubri Municipal Board for construction of load bearing drains and raising the road.

"In the meantime, tender was floated by PWD (Road) and work was already allotted to the contractor. Hopefully, the work will start after this rainy season", informed Khatun.

