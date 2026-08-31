Border Area Organisation seeks Assam-Nagaland action on border issues

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Border Area Organisation has called for coordinated action by the Assam and Nagaland governments to address infrastructure and environmental concerns affecting communities along the inter-State border.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the organisation held on Saturday at Dimakgro. The meeting was attended by President Kailen Daolagupu, Vice-President Eliamnei Newme, General Secretary Chungthung Khelma, Joint Secretary Herahung Pame, Assistant Joint Secretary Tonggin Gamlhau and Treasurer Soito Hojai.

The meeting discussed a range of issues concerning border-area development and conservation and adopted several resolutions.

A major issue discussed was the long-pending border link road. The organisation resolved to take up the matter with the highest authorities of both Assam and Nagaland, urging the respective governments to address road-related issues falling within their jurisdictions at the earliest.

The meeting also discussed the proposed formation of a Border Youth Organisation. It was decided that the youth body would be constituted only after the constitution of the Border Area Organisation is formally drafted.

Expressing concern over environmental degradation, the organisation resolved to seek a ban on harmful fishing and hunting practices, including the use of poison and electricity. It was decided that Gaon Buras of villages in the border areas would be informed about the issue through the Department of Wildlife as well as local media organisations.

The meeting also approved the induction of Dikanto Phonglo, Gaon Bura of Koladisa, as an executive member of the organisation.

To strengthen the organisation’s activities, the house agreed to print a receipt book to facilitate office funding. It was further decided that the next meeting of the Border Area Organisation would be held in Nagaland. The date, venue and other details will be communicated to the office in due course.

The organisation reiterated the need for greater coordination between Assam and Nagaland in addressing road connectivity, environmental protection and other issues affecting people living in the border areas.

Also Read: Karbi Anglong Organisations Oppose Meghalaya’s Claim Over Disputed Border Areas