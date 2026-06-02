Karbi Anglong Organisations Oppose Meghalaya’s Claim Over Disputed Border Areas

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: Concern continues to grow among the people of Karbi Anglong over the long-pending inter-state boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, particularly regarding Block I and II in West Karbi Anglong. Several social organisations have strongly opposed claims made by certain groups in Meghalaya that the areas historically belong to the Jaintia Hills, asserting that the territories have traditionally been part of the Karbi Kingdom.

Community leaders stated that the disputed areas were historically under the Karbi Kingdom, whose capital was located at Socheng, about 10 km from Khanduli. They noted that the present Karbi king resides at the temporary capital Rong Arak (Ronghang Rongbong), situated around 12 km from Hamren, the headquarters of West Karbi Anglong district.

The organisations cited official records from the early 1950s to support their claim. They pointed out that when Karbi Anglong district, then known as Mikir Hills, was created on November 17, 1951, inhabited Karbi areas from Sivasagar and Nowgong districts, along with Mikir-dominated areas of the Jowai subdivision comprising Block I and II, were incorporated into the new district. The inclusion was made through Government of Assam Notification No. TAD/R/31/50 dated October 3, 1950, which was subsequently approved by the Governor of Assam.

The groups have urged the Meghalaya Government to honour the notification and respect the historical and administrative boundaries. The border issue has witnessed periodic tensions in recent years. Last year, Karbi farmer Oriwel Timung was killed during a clash at Tapat village, a sensitive border area, while farmers were engaged in paddy harvesting. According to reports from Tapat Police Station, he succumbed to injuries sustained in police firing during the confrontation.

Tensions resurfaced last month when some Khasi villagers reportedly attempted to enter Assam territory for paddy harvesting, leading to a fresh standoff in the disputed area.

Meanwhile, in a positive development, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma recently agreed to expedite the process of resolving the inter-state border dispute and work towards a lasting settlement through accelerated boundary demarcation.

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