Border Tensions Flare at Assam–Nagaland Village as Land Survey Sparks Clash, Youth Injured

A Correspondent

Bokakhat: Tension erupted today at 2 No. Chainpur, an Assamese border village in the Sarupathar co-district, over an alleged land survey being carried out by people from Nagaland.

According to reports, local residents, along with CRPF personnel, attempted to stop the survey, leading to a confrontation with the Naga group.

It is alleged that some youths from 2 No. Chainpur were attacked by the Naga group when they tried to take photographs of the survey activities. A youth identified as Chani Kapor Topp reportedly sustained serious injuries in the incident.

A police team led by the Superintendent of Police of Sarupathar Subdivision reached the spot.

Maheshwar Gowala, Executive Member of the Central Committee of the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), criticized the Assam Government for what he described as its silence over the issue.

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