Boro Diaspora Forum (BDF) expresses concern over GoM's report on ST issue

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Boro Diaspora Forum (BDF) on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the Group of Ministers (GoM)'s proposal of Assam to grant ST status to Tai-Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea garden communities, highlighting risks of diluting existing STs' rights, including reservations, land protections in tribal belts, blocks, and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), due to population influx and contradictory recommendations.

The President of the BDF, Phenuel Mushahary, a retired IAAS, said that the forum had submitted a detailed representation to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, and the Registrar General of India, regarding the interim report of Assam's Group of Ministers (GoM) on Scheduled Tribes (ST) inclusion demands.

The forum stated that the existing STs fully met Lokur Committee criteria and urged protection of their rights and suggested enhanced OBC allocations for the six communities to ensure equitable advancement without harming others.

