Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council Launches Bodo Language Learning Centres Across Assam to Promote Education

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: To protect and flourish Bodo language in Assam, the interim council of Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) has opened number of Bodo language learning centres in various districts outside BTC.

The chairman of BKWAC Anil Basumatary recently inaugurated a centre of Bodo language learning centre under the ‘Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Educational Mission’ at Baredala Utola Boro Chuba, Bejera in Kamrup (R). Another seven Bodo language learning centres have been opened at Bitor Pawai, Margherita of Tinsukia district, Kachari Pathar of Dibrugarh district, Bengenabari, Sonari of Charaideo district, Sorupather of Golaghat district, Boko of Kamrup, Sonapur of Kamrup Metropolitan district and one in Darrang district.

Talking to The Sentinel, Basumatary said BKWAC had been giving maximum focus on the protection and flourishing of Bodo medium and Bodo language outside BTC districts as it is one of the 8th schedule languages of the Constitution of India. In order to encourage Bodo students to enroll in Bodo medium schools, he said the council had taken some admirable steps. These included providing 73 Bodo students with free admission to Assam Down Town University in Guwahati, offering incentives to deserving Bodo students to pursue higher education, and providing grant-in-aid to Bodo medium schools.

He appealed to the parents and guardians to ensure their children have education first. He said without education the community will not flourish and will not be able to overcome the challenges to build a vibrant community. He also said getting education in their mother tongue will always be the best and thus the guardian should encourage their children to get education in their mother tongue. He further cautioned that the Bodos will suffer with the impact of globalization if the education is not improved. He underscored the need for awareness on education and uses of drugs and excessive alcohol by the youths.

Also Read: Assam: Brave Girl Confronts Drunken Trio in Hit-and-Run Involving Fake Number Plate in Tinsukia

Also watch: