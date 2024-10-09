Assam: Brave Girl Confronts Drunken Trio in Hit-and-Run Involving Fake Number Plate in Tinsukia

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: In a daring act of bravery, a girl confronted 3 allegedly drunken persons travelling in a car with fake number plate which was involved in hit and run case in broad daylight at Tinsukia town on Monday. She grabbed the keys of the vehicle before depositing it at the station. Police on examination of the car found as many as 11 stolen live goats stuffed inside the vehicle.

According to reports, a mother and daughter riding in a scooty met with an accident at Nau-Puhkuri Chariali on Tinsukia-Duliajan Road when an occupant of a car bearing registration no AS 06T 6547 opened a door on the wrong side that struck into moving scooty resulting into some injury. The 3 occupants of the car got down from the car persuading the duo who hail from Rongpuria in the outskirts of Tinsukia not to approach police instead settle the matter mutually. When the persons attempted to flee from the spot, the girl ran towards the car and snatched the key of the car out of the key pad and drove along with her mother to the police station. Though they chased the running scooty to a certain distance but fled from the scene leaving the vehicle behind.

The OC of Tinsukia PS Parag Buragohain observed that the car having fully tainted glass windows itself borne some suspicious involvement and the number plate of the vehicle is likely to be a fake as a Yamaha Cygnus bike has the same number. The matter has been sent to Transport Department for veracity of the vehicle number, said Buragohain adding that investigation would start following receipt of the report while hunt is on to nab the culprits with several goat owners making beeline to police station to claim their ownership. Though mother-daughter duo did not file any complain but widely applauded the courageous act of the girl when all bystanders remained mute spectators.

