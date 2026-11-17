A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The 75th Foundation Day of the Boro Sahitya Sabha (BSS) was commemorated with enthusiasm and reverence across all primary BSS units in the picturesque hill districts of East and West Karbi Anglong. In a noteworthy collaboration, the Karbi Anglong district chapter of BSS and the Amoni Gaon Primary BSS organised a vibrant two-day celebration at the Amoni Gaon playground, starting on November 15 and continuing the next day. The celebration showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Bodo community and included a diverse range of events. Traditional games, sports, and educational competitions were held, drawing enthusiastic participation from students representing local schools and colleges. The spirited atmosphere was palpable as families and community members came together to celebrate their linguistic and cultural identity.

The day began early on November 15, when the ceremonial flag of the BSS was hoisted on Monday at 8 am by Rituraj Basumatary, the esteemed President of the Karbi Anglong District Boro Sahitya Sabha. His leadership set a tone of pride and commitment that resonated throughout the event.