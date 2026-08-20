Boundary Wall of Sankar Sangha Namghar Inaugurated at Chilanipam Under 15th Finance Commission Funds

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The boundary wall of the Namghar of Sankar Sangha located at Chilanipam under Paschim Mudhadol GP of Naduar LAC was inaugurated by Ajit Payeng, President of Paschim Mudhadol GP, on Wednesday. The wall was constructed at a cost of Rs 2 lakh 50 thousand under the 15th Finance Commission 2025-26. The inaugural programme was attended by JE Barnali Borah, ZPC member Renuka Devi, AP member Rashmi Thapa, along with the office-bearers of Sankar Sangha and the locals.

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