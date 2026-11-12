BPCL Cancels Tender for NRL Petroleum Transport After Protests, Fresh Bids to Be Invited

A CORRESPONDENT

NUMALIGARH: Following objections and protests by various organisations over the terms and conditions of the tender floated by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for the transportation of petroleum products from Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), an important meeting was held on Tuesday at the Golaghat District Commissioner’s office.

The meeting was convened at the initiative of the Golaghat district administration and attended by representatives of student organisations, youth organisations, and other concerned bodies. Representing NRL, Chief General Manager Mintu Saikia, Senior Manager Biswajit Bora, and officials of BPCL were also present. Following lengthy discussions, the representatives present at the meeting reached a consensus to cancel the previous tender and invite fresh bids with revised terms and conditions. The decision was taken to ensure that unemployed youths get equal opportunities to participate in the tendering process for the transportation operations. It is hoped that this decision will open up new avenues of opportunity for unemployed young men and women.