NRL's Rs 33,901 Crore Expansion to Triple Numaligarh Refinery Capacity to 9 MMTPA by 2026-27

The Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) is implementing a major capacity expansion project that will triple its annual refining capacity from the current 3 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 9 MMTPA, at an estimated cost of Rs 33,901 crore.

The project, located in Assam, aims to transform NRL into a petrochemical-ready facility, with a target of achieving full operational capacity by 2026-27.

Also Read: Assam: NRL workers protest against Labour Codes at refinery gate