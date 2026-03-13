NRL's Rs 33,901 Crore Expansion to Triple Numaligarh Refinery Capacity to 9 MMTPA by 2026-27

The Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) is implementing a major capacity expansion project that will triple its annual refining capacity from the current 3 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 9 MMTPA, at an estimated cost of Rs 33,901 crore.
The project, located in Assam, aims to transform NRL into a petrochemical-ready facility, with a target of achieving full operational capacity by 2026-27.
Also Read: Assam: NRL workers protest against Labour Codes at refinery gate
A critical component of the expansion is the construction of a 1,398-kilometre crude oil pipeline connecting Paradip Port in Odisha to Numaligarh — ensuring a long-distance, dedicated crude supply route for the expanded refinery.
A 654-kilometre product pipeline from Numaligarh to Siliguri is also being laid as part of the project, improving the distribution of refined products to markets in the region.
Several new refinery units are being installed under the expansion. These include a Polypropylene (PP) plant with a capacity of 360 thousand tonnes per annum (KTPA) and specialised units capable of processing heavier grades of crude oil — significantly broadening the refinery's operational and product range.