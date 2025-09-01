BPF President Hagrama Mohilary joins election battle in Bodoland Territorial Council

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: As the BTC election draws near, BPF President Hagrama Mohilary has intensified his campaign to regain political control over Bodo areas. On this occasion, Hagrama Mohilary held a massive citizens’ meet on Sunday at his home constituency, Debargaon, in Kokrajhar.

The citizens’ meet, held at Kokrajhar Science College auditorium, saw the participation of over 200 senior citizens of the constituency. During the meeting, BPF President Hagrama Mohilary offered Aronai (traditional Bodo scarf) as a mark of respect to the attendees.

Addressing the gathering, Mohilary said that BPF was the only political party in BTC that truly represented all communities. He reminded that during BPF’s 17 years of governance, the party had worked for all ethnic groups of BTC and never denied anyone their rights. Instead, equal rights and development were ensured for all.

Attacking the UPPL, he said that in the first five years of UPPL-led governance, not a single community issue was resolved and overall development of BTC remained at ‘zero.’ Therefore, he urged the people to once again embrace BPF in the upcoming election for the greater development of BTC. He further stated that while many parties including Congress, BJP, and UPPL would come and go, only BPF had the ability to ensure real development in BTC. He called upon all ethnic groups to play a decisive role in the election and promised that if BPF returned to power, every community in BTC would be granted land rights.

Former Minister Pramila Rani Brahma, BPF EM Derhasat Basumatary, along with several community leaders, were also present at the meet.

