Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited observes International Women’s Day on theme “Inclusive Inclusion”

Dibrugarh: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) observed International Women’s Day on Friday on the theme, “Inclusive Inclusion”. BCPL observed a week-long programme as part of the Women’s Day celebration. To mark the occasion, Dr Nasmeem Farhin Akhtar, Associate Professor and Former Head, Department of English and Director, in-charge UGC Centre for Women’s Studies, Dibrugarh University also graced the occasion as resource person in the programme organized for the spouses of BCPL employees at Gymkhana Club, Dibrugarh. She addressed the concerns and issues related to women.

Further, Dr Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan, Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Assam Medical College and Hospital was invited as resource person to address the women employees of BCPL on this year’s theme. He specifically addressed issues on mental health and well being of a person.

The event was also graced by Pranjal Changmai, Managing Director, BCPL, Pruthiviraj Dash Director (Finance), Pradeep Rawal, General Manager (Chemical & HR) and other senior officials. Pranjal Changmai, Managing Director (BCPL) while addressing the gathering spoke on the enormous contributions of women in different fields and how women employees in BCPL are contributing equally with the male colleagues. Pradeep Rawat, General Manager (Chemical & HR) also emphasized about the role and responsibilities of women. He also spoke on how society must shed their stereotypical notions attached with women and how women can choose to challenge.

Awareness programme on cancer and palliative care was organized to mark the occasion. Dr. Gayatri Gogoi Associate Professor, AMCH Dibrugarh, Cancer Researcher and a well known writer Dibrugarh was present on the occasion.

In addition to this, all the women employees of BCPL donated few items for the patients with mental issues run by Jagriti Sanmilita Unnayan Kendra located near Godapani Flyover near Dibrugarh University. The event turned out to be a very rich and fulfilling experience for the women employees as it provided a platform for interaction as well sharing of success stories and challenges with the inmates of “Home for Homeless”.

