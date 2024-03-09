Assam: Lecture on women’s health delivered in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: Along with the rest of the globe, International Women’s Day was celebrated by various organizations and institutions in Lakhimpur district in a befitting manner. Legal Literacy Club of Panigaon Om Prakash Dinodia College celebrated the event in association with Women’s Cell and Internal Quality Assessment Cell of the college. The programme was hosted by Legal Literacy Club coordinator Dr. BD Nisha. Medical and Health Officer Dr. Ratna Bora attended the programme as resource speaker who delivered her lecture on women’s health and its role on physical security, mental and intellectual enhancement of the women. Another resource speaker Kunjalata Dutta, retired HoD of Political Science, delivered her lecture on women empowerment. In connection with the event, the college felicitated Chimpi Dutta, a differently-abled student of BA Sixth Semester and presented her an ex-gratia of Rs. 5000 along with a blazer as gift. Principal of the college Dr. Suresh Dutta also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the parents of the differently-abled student for their relentless struggle to make her well-educated by fighting against all odds. Student Nabin Medhi recited a self-composed poem on International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day was also celebrated by Women’s Cell of LTK College, a leading educational institution of Lakhimpur district, in association with the Teachers’ Unit of the college. The day-long programme, organized on the occasion, was held under the management of Women’s Cell coordinator Julie Gohain Neog and it was chaired by Vice-Principal Rumi Dutta.

The programme was inaugurated by Principal Dr. Bubul Kumar Saikia who explained the significance of the International Women’s Day and contribution of women in the progress of the nation. Dr. Saikia also ceremonially released ‘Manaswini’, a book published by Women Empowerment and Gender Equality Cell of the College and edited by Dr. Binita Saharia. Professor Dr. Swapna Dutta, Head of Department of Community Sciences, delivered an elaborated lecture on the history of International Women’s Day.

Assistant Professor in the Department of Geography, Diganta Kumar Saikia presented a lecture on the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. 2005. In the programme, Assamese Professor Dr. Binita Chaharia presented solo-acting, while HoD of Physics Mrinmay Kakati, the HoD of Mathematics-Swapnali Bargohain, Assistant Professors (Mathematics) Rinku Dutta, HOD of Community Science Dr. Swapna Dutta, Assistant Professor (Geography) Diganta Kumar Saikia, Assistant Professor (Assamese) Dr. Randeep Borah presented melodious songs. From the chair Rumi Dutta analyzed the glory of women’s strength. HoD of Geography Champa Tamuli offered the vote of thanks.

Also Read: Exhibition of paintings underway on occasion of International Women’s Day

Also Watch: