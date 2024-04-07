Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited wins GEEF Global Environment Award

Dibrugarh: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited won the prestigious “The GEEF Global Environment Award 2024” in Petrochemical Industry for outstanding achievement in Environment Management through its business excellence. The award reflects BCPL’s commitment towards healthy and protective environment and excellent performance in its conservation through day-to-day activities. This award created a milestone for BCPL towards the journey of an environment friendly petrochemical production and its commitment toward sustainable social responsibilities as a PSU.

