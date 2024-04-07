Assam: Career counselling workshop organized in Lakhimpur Girls’ College

LAKHIMPUR: A career counselling cell of Lakhimpur Girls’ College, in partnership with the GNIOT Institute of Management Studies located in Greater Noida, organized a comprehensive career counseling workshop tailored specifically for the students of the leading college of the North Bank of the State. The event took place at Gunjan Karan Memorial Conference Hall of Lakhimpur Girls’ College.

Distinguished figures in the field, Ranjan K Barua, Advisor for Skill Employment and Entrepreneurship Development (SEED) of Bodoland Territorial Region, and Professor Modi Tomar, Dean for Outreach Engagement & CRC at GNIOT, led the sessions of the workshop. Both speakers emphasized the paramount importance of career awareness in making informed decisions. Ranjan K Barua delved into various career avenues spanning UPSC, CDS, Railways, Banking, and more, shedding light on the diverse opportunities available. Prof. Tomar, on the other hand, focused on honing professional skills crucial for excelling in job interviews, equipping students with the tools necessary to thrive in the competitive job market. The workshop witnessed an impressive turnout, with 150 enthusiastic students eagerly absorbing the wealth of knowledge imparted. Their participation underscored the significance of such initiatives in shaping their future trajectories. Dilip Borah, Vice Principal of the college, extended heartfelt thanks to Boishnav Konch from Impact Media and Pradeep Dey of GNIOT for spearheading the programme’s execution. He also expressed appreciation to all members of the career counseling cell for their meticulous arrangements, ensuring the event’s success. The workshop not only provided students with valuable insights but also fostered a spirit of collaboration and empowerment, reaffirming the commitment of educational institutions towards nurturing holistic development and preparing students for the dynamic challenges of tomorrow’s workforce.

