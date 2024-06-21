Unhygienic Conditions Plague Tangla Weekly Market Despite Municipal Oversight

TANGLA: The unhygienic and filthy condition of the weekly market of Tangla, one of the commercial hubs of Udalguri, which functions bi-weekly on Tuesday and Friday have raised concerns among the traders and citizens. Despite the extremely dirty conditions of the markets, located in the heart of Tangla town and managed by the Tangla Municipal Board the market have received no significant attention by the authorities for their upkeep .

According to the reports, the Tangla Municipal Board receives approximately 17 lakh rupees annually from these two markets, yet there are no visible signs of improvement and maintenance leaving residents discontent.

Additionally, the market lacks proper drainage system, causing dirty water to accumulate causing a threat of mosquito bitten dengue and malaria for the vendors every Tuesday and Friday when the markets are held.

“The pathways in the fish and meat market are so malodorous and dirty that buyers find it difficult to walk through. Selling fish and meat in such unsanitary conditions is not the only issue; buyers also have to navigate through the market amidst maggot-infested dirty water. Vendors are forced to sprinkle salt to protect themselves from insects and pests” said a trader requesting anonymity,” complained one of the shoppers.

What have further added to the woes is the Tangla Police Station located just at a stone’s throw away distance from the market. The police personnel’s are also bearing the brunt of foul smell from the filthy condition of the market who have no option to raise concerns or complain to anyone.

“The BJP-UPPL led BTC government, which took control by promising change, along with the concerned authorities, has failed to bring about any improvement in the weekly markets held on Tuesdays and Fridays in Tangla,” said a conscious citizen of Tangla, Govinda Debnath.

Also Read: Digboi DPS Incident: Criminal case registered against mental torture of a minor student

Also Watch: