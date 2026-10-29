Bridges of Peace: Mizoram and Assam Kickoff Landmark Border Festival to Unify Communities

Mizoram: In a historic step towards cementing peace and communal harmony, the fourth edition of the two-day Inter-State Border Festival between Mizoram and Assam officially commenced today. Held at the Vairengte Joint YMA Playground in Mizoram's Kolasib district, the carnival marks a major cooperative push to heal historic community rifts along the shared 164.6-kilometre boundary.

The festival was formally inaugurated by Major General Kulvir Singh, Commandant of the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare (CIJW) School. "This festival is a beautiful initiative to build closer brotherhood among those living on the border," stated Major General Singh during his address. "I hope it instils deeper mutual understanding and respect across our diverse cultures, ensuring our cooperation outlasts this two-day celebration."

Jointly organized by the district administrations of Kolasib (Mizoram) and Cachar (Assam), the festival actively brings together border residents who have previously witnessed seasonal territorial friction.

Kolasib Deputy Commissioner H. Dolianbuaia heavily emphasized the human element, noting that the event was conceived to bridge differences in traditions, religious practices, and everyday ways of life. He urged attendees to remain vigilant against divisive elements that threaten regional peace.

The first day highlighted local economic self-reliance, featuring 21 diverse exhibition stalls set up by the Mizoram State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MzSRLM) and the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), showcasing local Mizo crafts and produce.

The momentum will peak on October 30, with a high-profile delegation led by Cachar Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Gupta arriving for the main events. The grand finale will feature friendly inter-state sports tournaments—including futsal, volleyball, badminton, and table tennis—alongside vibrant joint cultural dances intended to showcase the rich, shared heritage of the northeast borderlands.