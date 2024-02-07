Brisk preparation underway to celebrate Bathow Kherai Puja of Bodo community at Simen Chapori of Dhemaji district

LAKHIMPUR: Brisk preparation is underway to celebrate Bathow Kherai Puja, an important traditional festival of the Bodo community, at Simen Chapori of Dhemaji district. The festival will be celebrated at Satish Basumatary HS School playground on February 11 under the auspices of the Bodo-Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) in association with United Bodo People’s Organization (UBPO), Jonai Jila Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Undivided Lakhimpur District Ex-BLT Welfare Society, Dhemaji District Bodo Women Welfare Federation, Undivided Lakhimpur District Bathow Mahasabha, Undivided Lakhimpur District Brahma Dharma Samiti, Dhemaji District Ex-NDFB Aikya Mancha, Dhemaji District Ex-NDFB Welfare Society including other Bodo frontal organizations.

The Lai-Khuta of the main pandal, to be set up to celebrate the festival, was erected on Tuesday in a sacred environment. The erection of the Lai-Khuta was conducted by Mulakanta Daimary, the permanent ‘Deuri’ of the Simen regional unit of the Bathow Mahasabha. The ceremonial event was attended by BKWAC Chief Mihiniswar Basumatary, UBPO central committee president Manuranjan Basumatary, adviser Birendra Kumar Brahma, Dhemaji district unit UBPO vice-president Sansuma Basumatary, Dhemaji district unit ABWWF general secretary Bharati Brahma, MAC Executive Member Molendra Narzary along with the dignitaries from many other Bodo community organizations including the local public.

Bathow Aroj, Deudhani Nritya will be conducted in the festival which will be celebrated by strictly adhering to the traditional rituals. Devotees from the States of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya along with the State, all members of the BKWAC, UBPO delegates from 22 district units, members from other Bodo organizations will assemble in the festival. Organizing Committee executive president Molendra Narzary, general secretary Bistiram Narzary said that the Bathow Kherai Puja is organized to achieve blessings from “Bathow Bwrai” for ushering in peace, progress and unity in the society and to render inclusive development of the Bodo community people living outside BTAD with effective implementation of the Third Bodo Peace Accord.

