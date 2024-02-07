Assam: Artist Bimal Moran, passes away

DOOMDOOMA: Bimal Moran, a man of versatile personality and a resident of Azad Road, passed away on Monday morning. He was 76 and is survived by his wife Pahari Moran, a former teacher, a son Raja and a daughter Cherry besides host of relatives. Born in Kakojan village near Doomdooma in the cultured family of Late Bhadreswar Moran who was best known for his large-sized “Orange garden of Moran”.

He was a born artist. From his school days he learnt art from artists like Late Bhimkanta Buragohain. He played roles in various dramas staged in Doomdooma Natya Mandir and acted in the film Chameli Memsab based on the story of Nirode Chaudhury. He was one of the founders of famous orchestra group ‘Comet’.

He lent his honourary service to Kakajan ME School established in 1964 as assistant teacher for two years. He was also good in sports and volunteered to coach football to youngsters especially the tea garden youths. His death has cast a pall of gloom and was widely mourned by organisations like Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natyamandir Samity, Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha, Ramdhenu Mohila Chora and others.

