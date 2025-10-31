Brisk preparations for 41st Raax Lila Mahutsav of Dikhowmukh Milita Silpi Samaj

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Dikhowmukh Milita Silpi Samaj, one of the leading cultural organizations in Sivasagar district, is organizing the 41st Sri Sri Krishnar Raax Lila Mahutsav with a two-day long programme scheduled to be held on November 4 and 5 at Kamala Borah Memorial Pandal.

The 1st day programme will start with inauguration of the memorial gates followed by inauguration of Bir Juwan Bashab Dutta Memorial Batchora. The other programmes of the morning hours of the day are flag hoisting, smriti tarpan, sapling plantation, and naam prasanga. At 11.30 am, a shradhanjali function will be held in fond memory of legendary musician Zubeen Garg, inaugurated by Dr Sadanonda Payeng, Principal, Anandaram Dhekial Phukan (ADP) College, Nagaon. At 6.30 pm, the inauguration of the Raas Lila programme will be held. Prithiraj Rava, elder son of Bishnu Prasad Rabha and MLA, Tezpur, will inaugurate the Raas Lila Mahutsav. Thereafter, the Mising Radio artiste Baloram Mili Memorial Raas Lila will be demonstrated. Chandan Boruah, Deputy General Manager, Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), Dibrugarh, will attend the function as chief guest.

On the concluding day, in the morning hours, naam prasanga and demonstration of diha naam will be held. In the evening, at 5.10 pm, a smriti programme will be held and later Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi will be felicitated. In the inaugural function of the day, Chakra Sing Mili, District Fishery Development Officer (DFDO), Tezpur, will grace the function as chief guest. Thereafter, social worker Probin Saikia Memorial Sri Sri Krishnar Raas Lila will be demonstrated.

