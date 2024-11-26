Assam: Demow Hosts Sri Sri Krishna Raax Lila 2024 on November 22-23

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the people of Demow, Sri Sri Krishna Raax Lila 2024 programme started in Demow Public Playground on November 22 and November 23. On November 22, the Naam Prasanga along with other programmes were organized. On that day during the evening, the earthen lamps were lit. The Raax Lila programme was inaugurated by Sushanta Borgohain, Thowra MLA on the first day. On November 23, the earthen lamps were lit in the evening and after that the Raas Lila programme started and the drama was staged.

