Bronze Utensils Stolen From Kali Mandir at Tulungiya as Theft Wave Grips Bongaigaon

A theft at the Kali Mandir in Tulungiya, Bongaigaon, has added to the growing sense of alarm among residents, as the district continues to witness a wave of rising robbery incidents.

The theft came to light early Monday morning when the temple priest arrived to open the doors for daily worship and discovered that the premises had been broken into overnight.

How the Theft Took Place

According to sources, the miscreants gained entry by breaking a window of the temple. Once inside, they allegedly made off with all the bronze utensils kept on the premises.

The thieves also broke the locks of two Godrej storage units during the act, suggesting a deliberate and calculated operation rather than an opportunistic break-in.

Community on Edge

Local residents have expressed deep concern over the incident, particularly given the religious significance of the targeted site.

The theft is the latest in a string of similar incidents that have created widespread panic across Bongaigaon district, with authorities yet to make any arrests in connection with the case.

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