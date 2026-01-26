Sivasagar: Bike thieves open fire while fleeing; trigger panic on National Highway-37

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A shocking firing incident took place at the Rajmai area of Sivasagar district on National Highway 37 under Demow police station on Sunday, triggering panic among local residents and commuters.

According to sources, two motorcycle thieves allegedly stole a Pulsar bike from the Rajmai Sunday market and attempted to flee towards Sivasagar town. Some locals noticed the theft and chased the accused from the market area. On reaching the Japihajia locality, the fleeing miscreants reportedly opened fire at the people pursuing them, creating chaos along the busy highway.

Sources said that the stolen motorcycle belonged to Biman Rai of Demow’s Nitaipukhuri. During the firing, a four-wheeler sustained damage after being hit by a bullet. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and have launched an investigation. A search operation is underway to trace and apprehend the accused.

Also Read: Guwahati: Two habitual thieves arrested by police