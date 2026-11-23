Silchar: A Border Security Force (BSF) constable, identified as K. Venu, went missing in the Barak River near Harinagar Border Outpost (BOP) in Assam's Cachar district on Monday morning, November 23, 2026, while pursuing suspected cattle smugglers along the India-Bangladesh border. Head Constable Jitendra Yadav was rescued, while SDRF and NDRF teams launched a joint search operation for Venu.

According to Cachar police sources, two BSF personnel, Head Constable Jitendra Yadav and Constable (GD) K. Venu, pursued a group of suspected cattle smugglers near the Harinagar Border Outpost early Monday morning.

The incident occurred after the Company Commander of the Harinagar BOP received intelligence about suspected cross-border cattle smuggling activity.

Police sources said four to five unidentified individuals were involved in the suspected smuggling activity. When the BSF personnel attempted to intercept them, the suspects reportedly jumped into the Barak River to escape.

The two personnel followed them into the river during the pursuit. However, the operation ended with one BSF member missing and the other reaching safety. The missing personnel has been identified as Constable (General Duty) K. Venu of the Border Security Force.

Head Constable Jitendra Yadav, who accompanied Venu during the pursuit, managed to swim to safety, according to Cachar police sources.

The Harinagar Border Outpost Company Commander was the reporting authority for the incident after receiving intelligence about the suspected cattle smuggling activity.

The incident took place in the Barak River near Harinagar Border Outpost in Katigorah, Cachar district, Assam.

Following Venu's disappearance, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed for a joint search operation. The teams are searching for the missing BSF constable in the river. Head Constable Yadav has been rescued safely.

Constable K. Venu remained missing as of the information provided in the reporter's account on November 23, 2026. The SDRF and NDRF teams are continuing the search operation in the Barak River near Harinagar BOP.

Cachar police sources have provided details of the pursuit and the rescue of Head Constable Yadav. However, no official verbatim press release or on-record statement from BSF or district officials has been provided.

Further developments concerning the search for Venu and the suspected cattle smuggling incident remain awaited.