BTC Aims to Boost Tourism with Upgraded Facilities and Adventure Sports, Says EM Dharma Narayan Das

KOKRAJHAR: BTC has immense potential with its natural beauty, diverse flora and fauna, and several national parks to attract tourists. To boost the tourism in BTC, the concerned department has taken up measures to upgrade the existing tourist spots to attract the visitors. A meeting on tourism was held on Monday at the conference hall of CHD office, Tourism to explore the tourism potential with EM Dharma Narayan Das in the chair.

EM of Tourism Dharma Narayan Das said the BTC was committed to placing BTR on the tourism map and creating more opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sector.

Speaking at the conclusion of the White-Water River Rafting Guide and Safety Training Programme held at the conference Hall of the Tourism CHD in Kokrajhar, EM Das highlighted that BTR has numerous spots where activities like paragliding and water rafting could significantly boost tourism. He also mentioned the existing facilities for water rafting and paragliding at Bogamati.

The BTC Tourism department organized this White-Water River Rafting Guide and Safety Training Programme from September 5 to September 9 at the Sankosh River in Raimona National Park, Kochugaon. Following the training, EM Dharma Narayan Das and other guests distributed certificates of completion to 15 trainees. These efforts align with BTC chief Pramod Boro’s broader vision to elevate BTR on the tourism map and create more opportunities for the youth in the region.

The meeting, conducted by BTC Tourism CHD Jayanta Kumar Sharma, was attended by BTC Joint Secretary Pami Brahma, President of the Rafting & Adventure Water Sports Association of Assam Naushad Hussain, and Rafting Trainer Harish Negi from Uttarakhand.

Also Read: ‘Ripun Bora’s vote division theory does not hold water’: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev

Also Watch: