Assam: UPPL candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma files nomination papers for Sidli LAC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Nirmal Kumar Brahma, the candidate of the ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) backed by NDA alliance filed his nomination papers for Sidli LAC bye-election on Thursday before the District Election Officer-cum-District Commissioner of Chirang. Huge supporters joined the rally during the submission of nomination papers. The bye-election of Sidli LAC will take place on November 13 along with other four assembly constituencies in the state of Assam.

During the nomination fielding, Brahma was accompanied by Pramod Boro, the Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and the president of the UPPL, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, Cabinet Minister, Ashok Singhal, MPs Rwngwra Narzary, Phani Bhushan Choudhury and Joyanta Basumatary, senior leaders of NDA alliance partners-UPPL, BJP and AGP.

A grand rally in connection with the nomination filling was carried out, beginning from Kajalgaon mini stadium to Chirang District Commissioner office via 31C national highway.

Tens of thousands supporters representing NDA alliance partners-UPPL, BJP and AGP parties with banner, party flags participated in the grand rally, and extended their support to the UPPL candidate backed by the NDA alliance for the Sidli LAC bye-election.

The election rally was seen to be a grand support of the people from cutting across the communities for the UPPL backed by the NDA for its joint candidate, Nirmal Kumar Brahma.

BTC CEM Pramod Boro stated the election rally for the Sidli LAC bye-election witnessed huge participation of party supporters under the banner of NDA and accordingly, UPPL candidate, Nirmal Kumar Brahma’s winning is so far clear. He said that people from all sections of the society were coming forward to extend support to the UPPL candidate. He said that the government of BTC and Assam have been dedicating for the welfare and development of the society since it’s inception in the reign.

According to Boro, the sincere display of public affection and support indicates that the coalition will win the next bye-elections with a great margin. He extended gratitude to the citizens of Sidli LAC for tremendous support. Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita stated that the five candidates of the NDA including Sidli LAC will have the last laugh from the contesting constituencies in the state. He said the NDA government in the state of Assam, and BTC were committed to work for all round development of the region.

Meanwhile, UPPL candidate backed by NDA alliance, Brahma expressed his confidence that he is winning the bye election with a big margin as common masses of all communities are coming forward to extend support to NDA alliance. He also said he will work for the welfare and development of the people in the days to come.

MP Rwngwra Narzary said the UPPL candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma’s winning was very much clear as people from different communities were coming forward to extend support to Brahma.

