BTC CEM Pramod Boro launches 'Super-50' flagship project

KOKRAJHAR: Synchronizing with the celebration of the 2nd BTR Accord Day in Kokrajhar, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC, Pramod Boro on Thursday formally launched 'Super-50 BTR', a flagship project to transform the lives of economically weaker engineering aspirants of five districts of BTR by providing them with 11 months of rigorous free residential coaching and mentorship for admission to IITs and NITs, besides laying the foundation stones of Bodoland Literature, Cultural and Historical Digital Archive at Bodofa Cultural Complex, Chandamari near River Gaurang, and Bodoland Revolutionary Digital Archive at Bodoland Secretariat Complex, Bodofa Nwgwr to preserve the history and its identity.

Launching the Super-50 BTR, CEM Pramod Boro said his council was giving maximum priority to the education sector to explore human resources. He said, "Launching of Super-50 BTR, an initiative of the BTR government, is a part of exploring the merit of students from poor families. The objective of the initiative is to transform the lives of underprivileged meritorious students from the marginalized sections of the society of BTR, to provide a platform and wings to the dreams of underprivileged engineering aspirants and to promote a level playing field in BTR. The mission and vision of Super-50 in line with Super-30 of Bihar is to qualify and admit 50 students, 10 from each of five districts of BTR to IITs and NITs each year. Boro said the council will create separate fund for the project and shortlisting and selection of candidates will take place by March next and the commencement of classes for the first batch of 50 students will start from July 1 next.

The CEM of BTR said the Bodos lacked written history as they did not give importance to preservation of its history, literature and other events. The missionaries and some writers like Dr. Sunity Kr. Chattarjee used to write Bodo history. "There are many Bodo histories stored in the British Museum, in Shillong and in the Asiatic Society. The BTR government is working for preservation the literature and history of the Bodos through digital archive," he said, adding that the council will release a sum of Rs 5 crore each for Bodoland Literature, Cultural and Historical Digital Archive and Bodoland Revolutionary Digital Archive.

Reiterating the commitment of the UPPL-led new council government to the people of the region, Boro said his council had been working for the welfare of the people and priorities are being given for the underprivileged section of people to take them all along. Many clauses of the BTR accord are being implemented in a speedy manner and the Government of Assam is also taking bold initiative to implement the remaining part that includes inclusion of Bodos living in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts as ST hills and inclusion and exclusion of villages in BTR by inclusion of areas of Sonitpur and Biswanath districts.

Earlier, the CEM paid floral tribute to Bodofa UN Brahma at his burial place at Thulungapuri in Dotma, and Sujit Narzary, the first Bodoland movement martyr, at his pillar at Bhatipara, Kokrajhar before hoisting national flag, including white flag for peace, in front of the BTC Secretariat.

