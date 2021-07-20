BTC CEM Pramod Boro mourns demise of Xatradhikar Harekrishna Mahanta

OUR CORRESPONDENT



KOKRAJHAR: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC, Pramod Boro on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the Xatradhikar of the historic Borengajuli Xatra in Udalguri, Harekrishna Mahanta and said that Assam had lost a great genius.

Boro visited the Xatra and offered floral tribute to the Xadtradhikar. He expressed his heartfelt condolences. Meanwhile, the BTC Secretariat observed a half-holiday for its entrusted departments in the four districts as a mark of respect to Xatradhikar Harekrishna Mahanta on Monday.

