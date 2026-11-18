OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a series of education infrastructure development projects in BTC under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA) for the financial year 2026–27 at a ceremonial program held at Deborgaon Higher Secondary School in Kokrajhar.

The projects, undertaken under the Government of India’s Ministry of Tribal Affairs, involve a total investment of Rs 115.16 crore and are aimed at strengthening educational infrastructure across the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The proposed infrastructure development schemes include the construction of 13 hostels, major renovation works in 99 educational institutions, and construction of 31 additional classrooms and 17 toilet complexes. The initiative is expected to improve educational facilities and provide a better learning environment for students, particularly in tribal areas of the BTC region.