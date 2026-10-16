BTC Chief Lays Foundation for Jagannath Community and Skill Centre to Empower Tea Garden Areas

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KOKRAJHAR: In a significant step towards strengthening community infrastructure and promoting skill development in tea garden areas, BTC CHIEF Hagrama Mohilary on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the Jagannath Community and Skill Centre at Kokrajhar tea estate under Kokrajhar East LAC, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.24 crore. The project, undertaken by the PWD, aims to provide improved community facilities and create opportunities for skill development, social activities, and the overall socio-economic upliftment of the tea garden community.

As per the project specifications, the proposed centre will have a total built-up area of approximately 552 square metres, with facilities designed to meet the various needs of the local community. On the occasion, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary also distributed wheelchairs to persons with disabilities (PwDs) as part of an initiative undertaken by MLA Rupam Chandra Ray to support their mobility and improve their quality of life.

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