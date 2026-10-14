Festive Fervor Grips Bijni as Hagrama Mohilary Joins Youth Festival 2026

A vibrant, celebratory atmosphere has enveloped the region as the ongoing four-day Youth Festival 2026 reached its third day at the Bijni District Sports Association Playground.

Organized by the Bijni District unit of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), the mega event commenced on October 12 and has drawn thousands of young participants showcasing their sports, cultural, and literary talents.

The highlight of Wednesday’s program was the arrival of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Member and BPF chief, Hagrama Mohilary, who attended as the chief guest.

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd, Mohilary shared personal anecdotes about his youth to inspire the audience.

Interacting with the youth, Mohilary recalled his early student days, stating, “I also wanted to take part in an agitation. I left engineering after studying for just two days to join the movement.”

Local organizers emphasized that the festival is fulfilling its core mission. The initiative plays a pivotal role in empowering the younger generation, expanding talent development networks, and preserving the region's diverse cultural heritage.

The festival is scheduled to conclude on October 15, wrapping up a landmark week of unity and cultural pride for the district.