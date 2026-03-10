BTC Chief Lays Foundation of Four Hostel Buildings Worth Rs 30 Crore at Kokrajhar Medical College

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary on Monday laid the foundation stones of four hostel buildings at the Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) at Besorgaon, marking a significant step in the ongoing infrastructure expansion of the institution.
The ceremony was held in the presence of Executive Members Derhasat Basumatary and Prakash Basumatary, along with senior officers of the BTC and KMCH.
Also Read: BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary lays foundation stones for three major ventures
The four hostels include a boys' hostel, a girls' hostel, and a nurses' hostel — each valued at Rs 6.66 crore — along with a staff residential hostel at Rs 9.91 crore. Each of the four buildings will have 100 beds, taking the total new residential capacity to 400 beds.
EM of Health Services Derhasat Basumatary, delivering the keynote address, noted that KMCH has been receiving accelerated infrastructural attention from the BTC government in recent weeks. Just two weeks ago, construction began on a Critical Care Block and a Mother and Child Care Unit at the same facility.
He also acknowledged ongoing efforts to fill vacant posts of doctors, faculty, and other medical staff at the college.
BTC Chief Mohilary said the council is exploring the option of repurposing G+5 quarters currently occupied by BTC Executive Members and MCLAs at Harinaguri as temporary hostel accommodation — either for KMCH or Kokrajhar University — until both institutions develop their own permanent facilities.