BTC Chief Lays Foundation of Four Hostel Buildings Worth Rs 30 Crore at Kokrajhar Medical College

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary on Monday laid the foundation stones of four hostel buildings at the Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) at Besorgaon, marking a significant step in the ongoing infrastructure expansion of the institution.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Executive Members Derhasat Basumatary and Prakash Basumatary, along with senior officers of the BTC and KMCH.

